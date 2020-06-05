Bollywood Stars Criticized For Posting About Racial Equality While Endorsing Skin Whitening Creams

Bollywood stars have taken to social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice protests across the United States. But critiques of selective activism have also emerged, pointing out that these same stars have promoted skin whitening creams or have failed to speak out for the plight of migrant minorities in India.

Priyanka Chopra — whom Forbes called “arguably the most successful Bollywood actor to cross over to Hollywood” — Sonam Kapoor — winner of India’s prestigious Filmfare Award in 2017 — and Disha Patani — who starred alongside Jackie Chan in the film “Kung Fu Yoga” — were among those criticized for posts promoting social justice and arguing that all skin colors deserve respect.

They previously served as brand ambassadors for Garnier, L’Oréal or Pond’s “fairness” creams, which are widely promoted in India as a means of reducing darker skin.

Hypocrisy at its best.😂😂🤭



First I will endorse face whitening product and then I will post against racism 😌😌👌 pic.twitter.com/Wb2gmHQYOH — Chandan Kumar (@Chandan0321) May 30, 2020

In a 2017 Vogue interview, Chopra said she had second thoughts about her skin-whitening campaign and was singled out as a child for her darker skin tone. Nevertheless, she received additional criticism on Wednesday after her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, posted a thread vowing that the couple would take a stand against “systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion.”

Critics were quick to argue that Chopra — referred to as “Pri” in Jonas’ post — had yet to make similar statements against systemic racism within India, particularly the lynchings of Indian Muslims, the country’s largest religious minority.

One person pointed out that Jonas and Chopra invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — whose government has been accused of inaction in preventing violence against Muslims — to their wedding.

Pri & I have heavy hearts ... The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

Was pri’s “heart heavy” before or after she promoted skin lightening creams? Was it “heavy” when she watched Muslims get lynched in her own country & said nothing? What about the time when you invited a fascist to your wedding? It seems like her heart is doing just fine. — Amsi (@thisisamsi) June 3, 2020

Yeah Im sure ‘pri’ doesn’t have a heavy heart for the muslims that are being tortured and killed in her country — تحریم (@thetehreem) June 3, 2020

Bollywood actor and producer Abhay Deol posted a nuanced take on the subject on Tuesday. “Now that ‘woke’ Indian celebrities and the middle class stand in solidarity with fighting systemic racism in America, perhaps they’d see how it manifests in their own backyard?” he wrote on Instagram.

“America has exported violence to the world, they have made it a more dangerous place, it was but inevitable that it would come back karmically,” Deol added. “I’m not saying they deserve it, I’m saying look at the picture in it’s totality. I’m saying support them by calling out the systemic problems in your own country, because they turn out to be one and the same thing. I’m saying follow their lead but not their actions. Create your own actions, your own movement, relevant to your own country. That is what the black lives matter movement is all about!”

Deol also shared an analysis of whitening creams in India, highlighting the nature of the language used to describe skin color in marketing, including terms such as “white glow.”

Beyond the world of celebrities, the death of George Floyd in the United States has sparked a larger discussion within Indian social media circles.

Many draw parallels between the plight of Black Americans and that of Indian Muslims, and some argue that if Floyd had died in India, mass protests would have erupted in favor of the police.

Had this #GeorgeFloyd debacle occurred in India, there would be mass protests IN SUPPORT of Officer Derek Chauvin. Not just that, but he’d be promoted & honored as a national hero... as we’ve seen time & again in India. — sameera khan (@SameeraKhan) June 1, 2020

What blacks are to the US, Muslims are to India. #GeorgeFloyd — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 29, 2020

I seek solace in believing that the killers of George Floyd will not be feted or elected to power. That is the only difference when you compare the situation with India. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) May 31, 2020