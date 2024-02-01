Take It From A Bra-Hater: This Comfy Bralette Is Worth Every Penny

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As a masculine-leaning nonbinary person with a large chest, I freaking hate dealing with bras. I hate wearing them. I hate thinking about them. And I really hate shopping for them. My general solution for this has involved what I call “anti-bras,” which are essentially incredibly basic, stretchy bralettes with no clasps or wires or lace or other itchy things that make me want to scream. They’re so unremarkable that you’ll forget you have them on — which, for me, is exactly the goal.

While I have a pretty solid rotation of anti-bras, I’m always interested in trying new comfortable, fuss-free options. So when the internet’s favorite sock company, Bombas, launched a ribbed seamless bralette, I knew I needed to try it. And I’m glad I did.

To me, the real selling point of this bralette is how inoffensive and easy it is. With no scratchy parts, pads or clips, you can pull it over your head and be set. You don’t need to fuss with four rows of tiny clasps or extra straps, and to me, at least, it feels really nice on the skin. For context, I exclusively wear 100% cotton shirts and sweatshirts, and I need to take tags out of all my clothing because I am so sensitive to itchy and irritating materials. I know this bralette is good because I don’t spend my whole day waiting to take it off.

Also, when a beloved family member was dealing with shingles on her chest and struggling to find a comfortable bra, I sent her one of these — and she said it was one of the only bras she would wear that didn’t feel more irritating or painful.

Just to be clear, this is not a sports bra or a heavy-duty supportive bra. Like most bralettes, this baby is thin and stretchy and has no underwire. I don’t know my current measurements, but let me tell you I have a large chest (like, over DD large). I wouldn’t (and don’t) wear this while doing cardio or yoga, and I’d most likely be flopping all over if I did.

However, when doing errands, traveling, walking around the city or joining video calls, this covers my nips, keeps me from getting too much underboob sweat or heat rashes, and generally keeps me sucked in and supported without suffocating me or digging into my shoulders or sides. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear for long hours, and it doesn’t show through your shirt.

I will say, the bralette looks freakishly small when it comes out of the package. The product description does warn you about this, but it still struck me as, like, a bra for ants. However, it really does stretch to nearly three times its size as you put it on, and it loosens up a bit as you wear it ― even as it gives you a nice compression feel without being clingy or too tight. It’s breathable and soft, but still keeps you feeling covered and lies nicely under T-shirts and button-ups. It does have convertible straps, so you can make it crisscross over the back, but that’s too much work for me, so I have yet to try it.

Still, just the basic, straight straps feel good on my shoulders and keep me feeling supported. I can wear this for hours on end (like on long travel days in the car or the airport), and I don’t feel like I’m too strapped in or weighed down.