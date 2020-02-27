Bon Jovi's New Nickname For Prince Harry Should Sound Really Familiar

Jon Bon Jovi and Prince Harry might be an unlikely pair, but the two are teaming up together Friday for an event with the Invictus Choir at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The rocker, who is in London doing a press tour leading up to the engagement, revealed Wednesday what he’s going to call the Duke of Sussex when he sees him.

“You know, I’ve been asking ― what do I do, how do I address him ― and then I realize I’m gonna call him the Artist Formerly Known as Prince,” Bon Jovi joked during an appearance on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, referencing a moniker the late entertainer Prince used in the 1990s.

While there has been a lot of buzz over the royals title, as both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step back as working royals on March 31, the prince asked people to just called him “Harry” at an event on Wednesday.

Though it’s unclear how the nickname will go over, Bon Jovi said he planted the seeds for his collaboration with the duke many months ago.

The singer is a long-time supporter of veterans, and he thought of making a song for Harry, a war veteran himself, for the Invictus Games. Founded in 2014, the games are a Paralympic-style, multi-sport event for wounded service people.

“I had sent him a letter back in August with the song and the lyrics before it came out in America and I said it would be a great gift from me to the Invictus Games,” Bon Jovi said.

He knew the Invictus Games had a choir, so he wanted the veterans to sing the song.

“My idea and letter to [Harry] at the time was, ‘I’d like to give you the single. I would love to give something back to the people... but I want them to be the singers,’” he said.

“It’s the ‘We Are the World’ for this song. I’ve got 12 veterans. They’ll sing the chorus to the existing track, which I did, and then it’ll be on the new record,” he added. “Then we’ll release it as a single here in time for their games and hopefully raise them some money.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Harry attends the launch of Team UK for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 on October 29, 2019 in London. HRH is Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry returned back to the U.K. this week to finish out the last of his engagements as a working royal. Both he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will officially step back from their royal duties on March 31.

As part of the agreement, Harry and Meghan’s new role will undergo a review in 12 months and drop the use of the word “royal” for future endeavors.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” says an update on the couple’s website, which is currently sussexroyal.com.

