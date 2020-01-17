Bond Fans Get Spoof Sneak Peek At Billie Eilish's Theme Song On 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert on Thursday teased viewers with a (fake) sneak peek at Billie Eilish’s new James Bond movie theme song.

“The Late Show” gave Eilish’s hit record “Bad Guy” a 007 twist after it was announced that she and older brother Finneas had produced the intro song for the upcoming Bond film “No Time To Die.”

Check out the bit from the 3:15 mark in the clip here:

And compare it to Eilish’s original here: