Watch Bong Joon Ho Apologize To Oscars Engravers For Winning Too Many Awards

Can someone just give Bong Joon Ho the Oscar for Best Person, too?

The filmmaker’s movie “Parasite” had a historic run at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, winning four Oscars, including Best Director and becoming the first non-English film to win Best Picture. That meant the director had to make numerous trips to the stage, where Bong repeatedly delivered some of the most sincere moments of the night.

His Best Director win served as an opportunity to honor his fellow nominees, especially Martin Scorsese, and he joked during his speeches that he’d be drinking until morning. In the press room, he called his wins “fucking crazy.”

However, perhaps the best moment didn’t happen on stage. Following the show, the director went to get his statues engraved, and Variety captured a video of him apologizing because he won too many.

“I’m so sorry for the hard work. There’s too many,” the director tells the engravers.

Bong Joon Ho apologizes to the engravers for having too many #Oscars https://t.co/hWATPNesC8 pic.twitter.com/u5XuaKBdki — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

It might be the sweetest flex you’re ever going to see. But what would you expect from the guy who follows up his Best Picture win by posing for some of the best pictures of the night.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho, producer Kwak Sin-ae and actor Renee Zellweger wait for their awards to be engraved.

Rachel Luna via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho kisses his Oscar trophies.

Jennifer Graylock - PA Images via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho makes his Oscar trophies kiss.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Bong Joon Ho in need of some extra hands.

OK, if we can’t get him a Best Person award, how about at least a tote bag?