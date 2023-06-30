Original Topanga On 'Boy Meets World': I Was Fired For Not Being 'Pretty Enough'

Actor Bonnie Morgan said she was originally cast as Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and got fired on the first day of production for not being “pretty enough.”

Morgan blamed director David Trainer for the ouster after a day on the set that included a tense exchange with him over how to say a line and a reprimand for laughing at co-star Ben Savage’s off-script teasing.

Morgan made the revelation to, of all people, Danielle Fishel, on the “Pod Meets World” podcast this week. Fishel made the role of Topanga famous on the 1993-2000 comedy and reprised it a few years ago on “Girl Meets World” (2014-17).

Bonnie Morgan (pictured in 2017) and Danielle Fishel as Topanga on "Boy Meets World" (1997). Getty

Despite the awkwardness, Morgan, who was 12 at the time, said she went home happy and ready to celebrate that weekend. But her dad got a phone call the next day that she had been fired.

Word was, Morgan recalled, that she couldn’t take direction. But Morgan said she and her agent pushed back at the accusation.

“It came out very quickly to my agent that the director didn’t think I was pretty enough, literally did not think I was pretty enough,” she said to Fishel and former “Boy Meets World” co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle.

“So that meant that a grownup, a man, a boss, could lie about me and tell me I was untalented because the fact was he didn’t think I was pretty,” she said. “I was shattered.”

Fishel revealed to Morgan that she auditioned the Friday night that Morgan left the set. “I was dead before I even walked on the set,” Morgan said.

Morgan, whose career includes several credits on TV shows from “The Nanny” to “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” sometimes using her contortionist skills, said she watched the first episode of “Boy Meets World” with Fishel playing Topanga.

She never watched again, she said.