Singer Bonnie Raitt appeared to be in shock when first lady Jill Biden announced she had won the Grammy for Song of the Year on Sunday night.

Raitt, who won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award at last year’s ceremony, won for her song “Just Like That,” beating out several big names in the category, including Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyoncé and Adele.

Raitt looked around at her table in surprise following her win and noted that she was “totally humbled” in her acceptance speech for the Grammy that recognizes the songwriter.

“I’m so surprised, I don’t know what to say. This is just an unreal moment,” said Raitt, who noted that singer and songwriter John Prine, who died in 2020, inspired her song.

Bonnie Raitt’s reaction to winning Song of the Year is everyone’s reaction to her winning Song of the Year #Grammys pic.twitter.com/HYcMZK00hc — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Twitter users, especially fans of artists nominated in the category, were also surprised by Raitt’s victory.

You can check out some of their reactions below.

Bonnie Raitt walking around muttering "shiiiit" right now — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 6, 2023

Bonnie Raitt’s reaction says it for all of us #Grammys pic.twitter.com/uin5eHp3fb — stephhhyz (@stephzavolas) February 6, 2023

bonnie raitt right now pic.twitter.com/UCxkLPyFKb — sean (@SKINNYGlRL) February 6, 2023

I’m as confused as the rest of you and so is Bonnie Raitt but trust me Bonnie Raitt does fucking rule — a.b. (@AlannaBennett) February 6, 2023

