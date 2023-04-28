'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright Expecting Her First Child

The actor famous for playing the littlest Weasley sibling is now expecting a child of her own.

Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the wildly popular “Harry Potter” movies, said Friday on Instagram that she and husband Andrew Lococo “can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents.”

“So excited to share this beautiful land with them,” she wrote in the caption of her post, which included photos of the pair posing in front of a lush mountainous landscape. “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

Bonnie Wright in 2014. Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

The British actor and environmental activist married Lococo last year at The Ecology Center, an organic farm and ecological education nonprofit in California. Their wedding was featured on the website Brides, which described the event on Instagram as a “celebration of love, community, and sustainability.”