Bono Recalls That Time He Passed Out In The White House's Lincoln Bedroom

Bono blamed his allergy to salicylic acid for a blurry night at the White House with then-President Barack Obama — one that ended with the U2 frontman passing out in the Lincoln Bedroom.

In his new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” the Irish rocker joked that Obama “doesn’t for a minute” believe him about his salicylate intolerance, according to People. Now Obama “tells people he can drink me under the table,” which is “rubbish,” Bono wrote.

Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, said the salicylates in the one or two glasses of wine he drank with Obama caused him to feel sleepy. He excused himself. After 10 minutes, Obama asked Bono’s wife, Ali Hewson, if the musician was OK, before setting off to find him.

Bono and Barack Obama, pictured in 2006. Brooks Kraft via Getty Images

“They walked into the Lincoln Bedroom, and there I was, out cold, head in the bosom of Abraham Lincoln, on his very bed. ‘Falling asleep in the comfort of our freedoms,’ as I spun it afterward,” wrote Bono, according to People.

The memoir was released on Tuesday.

In an interview with the BBC this week, Bono said Obama “just woke me up and laughed.” Bono’s sensitivity has caused him to fall asleep in all sorts of unusual places, including in the street and on car hoods, he said.

