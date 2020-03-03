Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

The hosts of “Here to Make Friends” need a stiff drink and a hearing aid after last night’s deafening “Women Tell All” episode. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley cut through the crosstalk and rehash the rehashing of this season’s most dramatic moments, including who learned the least post-show, who needs training in conflict resolution and who just needs a goddamn coat already. Plus, hear why Emma and Leigh are so thrilled that Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette.

Absence did not appear to make these Bachelorettes’ hearts grow fonder, nor did watching themselves on-screen appear to prompt much self-reflection. Once again, women call each other “fake,” “annoying,” “crazy” and “scripted” in another great day for feminism. Later, Chris not-a-journalist Harrison interviews Victoria F. but fails to ask about her “White Lives Matter” modeling campaign for We Love Marlins. Instead, ABC puts the entire anti-racism burden on the shoulders of the first and only Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, who reveals the hateful, racist messages contestants of color regularly receive online. It’s time for everyone to do better.