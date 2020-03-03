NOW PLAYING

Bonus ‘Bachelor’ Superlatives: Women *Shout* All Edition

The hosts of ‘Here to Make Friends’ need a stiff drink and a hearing aid after last night’s deafening Women Tell All. Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley cut through the crosstalk and re-hash the re-hashing of this season’s most dramatic moments, including who learned the least post-show, who needs training in conflict resolution, and who just needs a goddamn coat, already. Plus, hear why Emma and Leigh are so thrilled that Clare Crawley will be the next Bachelorette.
