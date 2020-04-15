NOW PLAYING

Bonus ‘Here To Make Friends” Quarantine Content’

Emma Gray and Leigh Blickley are back for a special quarantine edition of “Here To Make Friends.” There’s a lot to discuss, from which sets of Bachelor alums are locking down together to the revelation that “Listen To Your Heart” might actually … be good? Plus, they interview former Bachelor Colton Underwood about his coronavirus recovery and his new memoir, “The First Time.” Find full episodes of “Here to Make Friends” on Apple, Google, Spotify
