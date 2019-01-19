Fans Mourn The Death Of Boo, Pomeranian Known As 'World's Cutest Dog'

The fluffy, cheerful Pomeranian whose charm and good looks captured the hearts of the internet, has died.

Boo, 12, died in his sleep early Friday morning, according to an announcement on social media signed “Boo’s humans.”

“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy,” the post read. “Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort. We know that Buddy was the first to greet him on the other side of that rainbow bridge, and this is likely the most excited either of them have been in a long time.”

It went on to say that Boo had started to develop heart issues last year after the death of Buddy ― his close companion and fellow Pomeranian.

RTNKabik/MediaPunch/IPx Boo (R) and his best friend, Buddy in 2014 at Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. Notably, this was before Trump entered politics.

“We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” the post read. His owners noted that “it was a most joyous moment for them when the saw each other in heaven.”

Boo rose to prominence on social media in 2009. In 2011, his owner published the book Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog under a pseudonym. For years, countless articles on Boo would refer to him as the “world’s cutest dog.” At his death, Boo had more than 16 million Facebook followers and 550,000 Instagram followers. Many of his fans were expressing their grief with tributes to the adorable dog.

Boo The Dog passed away today you guys. ☹️

I hope he and Buddy are finally reuinted. 🐶❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/twX8C8mfi9 — Tenille Clarke (@tenilleclarke1) January 19, 2019

Rest in peace Boo. The world's most adorable dog. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6AT7zgJzUG — JohnFilms (@johnfilms01) January 19, 2019

Will never forget the time I found a cut-out picture of Boo the dog in my grandma’s purse. Guys, she SNIPPED IT OUT OF A MAGAZINE. Rip Boo 😭 https://t.co/TbFCVTCUMq — Renee Klahr (@reneeklahr) January 19, 2019

We're hitting the point where the first cohort of very famous internet pets are reaching the end of their little lives, and now one of Facebook's fuzzy titans, Boo the Dog, is laid to rest. The king is dead, long live the king. pic.twitter.com/wkyl4WlhnT — Kate Rose 👁‍🗨 (@KateRoseBee) January 19, 2019

Rest in peace, Boo.