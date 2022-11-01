“I purchased this product to adhere a costume in place, it worked perfectly. I’ve since used them to secure blouses and off the shoulder dresses and blouses. The holding power is amazing however very easy to remove be from your body or material.” –– Lori
“Let’s be honest here, we’ve all seen this tip online about using Topstick to stick your boobs, didn’t we?! Well guess what? IT WORKS. I’ve never been impressed with the boob tape made for it, this is a way cheaper alternative, and you can trust it won’t let you down. Once it’s taped, it is TAPED. I only put 4 stars on ‘easy to remove’ because the first time I thought I was smart, pulled hard, and kinda ripped a little bit of skin off plus my fake tan, but I feel like I’m a professional now, and got the hang of it (just like when I was a kid, removing my bandages!). Girl, if you’re hesitating on this one, but have been waiting for years to wear a low plunge dress, trust me, get this. I bet Kim K would approve!” –– Marion Demons Wright
“After losing 4 hearing aids (sound amplifiers) in two years, I finally got a real hearing aid and my track record made me research ways to secure this new hearing aid. The reviews on this product are right on. If they can hold a cochlear implant device on a toddler, I hoped they would work for me. I tried other double sided and expensive tapes that failed, so I cannot believe how securely this tape holds the hearing aid to the back of my ear.” –– sharolin
“Used the tape to adhere two bra pads to my chest for a dress that was backless. I’ll never even try to use sticky bras again, solely sticking to this tape and foam pads against my chest. I danced and sweat tonight, was never worried about them coming off!” –– Amazonuser
The $10 Boob Tape That Wardrobe Stylists Swear By
Costume designers and wardrobe stylists say that Topstick can prevent gapping on button-down shirts, adjust hems and more.
