Jennifer Lopez draped in a jungle green Versace dress with a neckline that plunged well below her belly button was a defining moment in fashion history. It also left plenty of people wondering how such a riskily cut garment could stay in place.

According to Salvador Perez, a seasoned costume designer and president of the Costume Designers Guild, Lopez’s styling team used the helpful sticky tool known as wardrobe tape to keep the neckline in place.

Television and film costume designer Christy Guillermain told HuffPost that wardrobe tape, sometimes referred to as toupee tape, is a longtime secret weapon for quick wardrobe fixes on set. “Nothing works quite as fast while being as effective,” she said.

Perez said the Topstick brand works best.

“Fashion brands have made many versions of it, but Topstick brand toupee tape is the strongest,” Perez said of this medical-grade, hypoallergenic and waterproof tape, which has a lot of real-life problem-solving potential for wardrobe malfunctions and beyond.