Tape And Other Things To Keep Your Boobs In Place When You Can't Wear A Bra

Nordstrom, Amazon Skims compression garment, Brassybra tap and Fearless wardrobe tape

Warm weather means wedding season, and wedding season means wearing dresses that don’t have silhouettes conducive to underwire and adjustable bra straps. And if you’re limiting your wardrobe options to mitigate this problem, you’ve come to the right place — because wearing a deep-V piece of clothing is as simple as some adhesive double-sided tape.

After digging through countless reviews, we’ve curated the best tapes, covers, and more that not only keep your boobs in place when you can’t wear a bra, but also provide a hint of lift. And while we know that the term “adhesive” might seem scary when considering that summer brings sweat, reviewers are adamant that these products won’t budge no matter how much you’re dancing.

