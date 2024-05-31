ShoppingFashionStylebras

Tape And Other Things To Keep Your Boobs In Place When You Can't Wear A Bra

We dedicate this post to all the deep-V wedding-guest dresses out there.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Skims compression garment, Brassybra tap and Fearless wardrobe tape
Nordstrom, Amazon
Skims compression garment, Brassybra tap and Fearless wardrobe tape

Warm weather means wedding season, and wedding season means wearing dresses that don’t have silhouettes conducive to underwire and adjustable bra straps. And if you’re limiting your wardrobe options to mitigate this problem, you’ve come to the right place — because wearing a deep-V piece of clothing is as simple as some adhesive double-sided tape.

After digging through countless reviews, we’ve curated the best tapes, covers, and more that not only keep your boobs in place when you can’t wear a bra, but also provide a hint of lift. And while we know that the term “adhesive” might seem scary when considering that summer brings sweat, reviewers are adamant that these products won’t budge no matter how much you’re dancing.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
Niidor adhesive sticky bra
Wearing a backless dress for a special event feels like a huge undertaking when you factor in that said dress doesn't accommodate plus-ones, i.e. you aren't able to wear a traditional bra. The Niidor adhesive sticky bra functions as a front-clasping underwire that offers subtle lift and support, plus it's reusable and super easy to remove.

Promising review: "These sticky strapless backless bras are INCREDIBLY hard to come by if you have a bigger bust. However, this bra is everything! Very sticky, secure and cleans/reuses easily... will definitely be buying more!" — LaurenTX
$23.99 at Amazon
Amazon
Fearless double-sided tape
Off-the-shoulder tops are fantastic in theory but not always the most practical. Fearless Double-Sided Tape adds a layer of mental comfort by ensuring all necklines stay firmly in place, an especially important feature for days or nights in which you are venturing out into the world sans bra. (Although if you are wearing a bra, some reviewers use this tape to keep straps in place.) Reviewers swear it's summer-proof, too, with an ability to stay adhesive through sweat.

Promising review: "I was a MOH at a summer wedding. I wore a satin dress and this tape did everything I needed it to. It held in there through sweat, running around, dancing my tail off, and was still solidly held on when I got home. Eight hours of perfection use! Needed it to hold my shoulders and chest area to frame it how I wanted." — yesitskatie
$12.99 at Amazon
Nordstrom
Brassybra three-pack adhesive bra
Brassybra's adhesive bra is available in three sizes — A/B, C/D, DD/DDD — to ensure a tailored fit. This hypoallergenic uses silicone adhesive activated by body heat to provide lift, and the included petals that should be applied underneath ensure that removal at the end of the night isn't a painful process.

Promising review: "This is the only boob tape you’ll ever need! I cannot recommend this product enough, especially to anyone with a large chest (I’m a 40DDD). The material is thin which I love because it’s undetectable under clothes. I’ve worn Brassybra in the middle of the summer multiple times so I can confirm it does not budge even when you’re sweaty. I also love that the petals are included so you’re not ripping tape off your nipples. There is a little bit of a learning curve to getting your boob lifted exactly where you want it without the tape showing, but it’s the same learning curve you’d have using any other boob tape product so please don’t see that as a knock against Brassybra. This is the easiest, fastest, and best option out there!" —Haley
$38 at Nordstrom
Amazon
MIILYE double-sided skin tape
If your nuptials are approaching and your wedding dress doesn't have structured boning or substantial support, the super strong adhesive on this skin tape promises to keep everything in place. One reviewer even used it to keep off-shoulder wedding dress straps in place, and if it's impressive enough for a wedding, we imagine it's impressive for any other strapless-top-wearing occasion you have coming up.

Promising review: "My wedding dress had sleeves that kept sliding off my shoulders so I purchased this tape on the recommendation of my tailor and it is AWESOME! I use it for any other fashion emergencies as well now. its a great tool to have and very reasonably priced." — micah
$8.88 at Amazon
Nood
Nood shape tape
Strapless tops, one-shoulder tanks, deep-V dresses... all of them are beautiful but don't offer much help in the "want to wear a bra" department. Thankfully, Nood's shape tape is a supportive option that is both sweat- and waterproof, keeps your chest lifted, and works for bust sizes A-G.

Promising review: "I am a size 40 G-H and had my doubts about using boob tape. But this product is amazing! I’ve bought dresses I never could have worn before and they look great! The tape is easy to use without much of a learning curve and gives my boobs the lift they need without feeling uncomfortable." —Erica N.
$29 at Nood
Amazon
Nippies nipple covers
Over 60,000 reviewers have chimed in to chat about the effectiveness of the Nippies nipple covers, which come in a travel box for easy transport and are both reusable and washable, too. They're so comfortable that one reviewer wears them daily as a complete replacement for their bra.

Promising review: "TL;DR these are the last nipple covers you will ever need! They stay on ALL DAY (8 hrs)! I'm a 34B with medium-brown skin, and size 1 in hazelnut is perfect for me. I've tried cheap silicone nipple 'petals' from a department store; they'd fall off within a couple hours, and after a few months stopped sticking at all. I wear my Nippies daily for about eight hours, and they truly last ALL DAY. I clean them every day by scrubbing them for 30 seconds with a plain bar of soap, letting them air dry, and putting them in their case with cups and plastic covers. They are only just now starting to lose their stick... and I've had them for ONE YEAR (remember, I wear them daily)." — M. El
$16.99+ at Amazon
Skims
Skims strapless shortie bodysuit
Wearing loose summer dresses can be a headache for two reasons. The first is see-through fabrics that show underwear and bra outlines; the second is silhouettes that aren't compatible with bra straps baseline. The Skims strapless shortie bodysuit is a solution to both problems thanks to impressive compression and neutral colors that won't be visible under the white maxi you just purchased for vacation.

Promising review: "I pulled this shapewear out of the box and thought I ordered the wrong size. Then I attempted to try it on and again thought I ordered too small of a size. Then I inched inched it on slowly and evenly and it allll made sense. Trust. The. Process. This being strapless I was worried it was going to maybe fall down while I was wearing my strapless bridesmaids dress but it did not!" — Brenda B.
$74 at Skims$74 at Nordstrom
Amazon
RAZOR bra strap clips
Okay, listen, we realize you're here to read about solutions for not wearing a bra, but we'd be remiss to not include the RAZOR bra strap clips, a clever gadget that customized any bra into a racerback to prevent the straps from showing in uniquely-cut tops.

Promising review: "This is a genius invention! I have struggled for the last few years to find a bra that has an adjustment to bring the regular straps toward the back so they don't slip and show with tank tops. Plus, a racerback bra only works with certain necklines in the back. I absolutely LOVE these." — Holly G. Elliott
$5.97 at Amazon

Related

shoppingFashionStylebras
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING