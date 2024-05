Tape And Other Things To Keep Your Boobs In Place When You Can't Wear A Bra

Brassybra three-pack adhesive bra

Brassybra's adhesive bra is available in three sizes — A/B, C/D, DD/DDD — to ensure a tailored fit. This hypoallergenic uses silicone adhesive activated by body heat to provide lift, and the included petals that should be applied underneath ensure that removal at the end of the night isn't a painful process."This is the only boob tape you’ll ever need! I cannot recommend this product enough, especially to anyone with a large chest (I’m a 40DDD). The material is thin which I love because it’s undetectable under clothes. I’ve worn Brassybra in the middle of the summer multiple times so I can confirm it does not budge even when you’re sweaty. I also love that the petals are included so you’re not ripping tape off your nipples. There is a little bit of a learning curve to getting your boob lifted exactly where you want it without the tape showing, but it’s the same learning curve you’d have using any other boob tape product so please don’t see that as a knock against Brassybra. This is the easiest, fastest, and best option out there!" — Haley