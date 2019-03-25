10 Books For Parents Who Want To Help Their Anxious Kids

Penguin Random House; Random House; Random House These expert-recommended titles are a good start for helping kids struggling with anxiety and worry.

It can be difficult for parents to know how to help their anxious kids.

Natasha Daniels, child therapist and author of How to Parent Your Anxious Toddler and Anxiety Sucks! A Teen Survival Guide, told HuffPost that while seeking therapy for your child can be helpful, it’s also important to remember anxiety involves the entire family.

“I think a lot of times parents think that sometimes the child needs to be treated or somebody needs to deal with the anxiety, and really it’s a family affair because anxiety loves to involve the parents, loves to include the whole family dynamic,” she said.

Just as children’s books can be a helpful resource for kids to manage their anxiety and worry, books can also be a useful tool for parents to educate themselves on anxiety and learn how to empower their kids effectively.

HuffPost spoke to psychologists, counselors and other mental health experts to get their recommendations on books for parents of anxious kids. Some are explicitly about anxiety and worry. Others teach the importance of effectively communicating with children and learning to acknowledge their emotions, no matter what they might be.

Check out their suggestions below.