Mahogany Books Derrick and Ramunda Young (above, with their daughter) began Washington, D.C.'s Mahogany Books in 2007 in an effort to empower others by providing access to vital Black literature.

Even though she loved reading and lived minutes from Tulsa’s famed Black Wall Street, Ramunda Young had never read a book by a Black author until she attended Langston University, Oklahoma’s notable historically Black university.

For Ramunda and her husband, Derrick Young, it was a no-brainer to open up Washington, D.C.’s Mahogany Books, an independent bookstore haven that boasts an impressive literary collection of Black culture and history. Owning the store combines their love of business, books and community while also providing necessary access to Black writing and heritage.

“Once I started reading Black books, it was just life-changing for me. And what better and more powerful way than to open up a bookstore that would allow other people to have access to those books, too,” Ramunda told HuffPost.

Both Ramunda and Derrick expressed a deep understanding of the grim future that awaits us all if Black books are not preserved, taught and remembered. Derrick noted it would create an opportunity for history to be rewritten, providing fertile ground for events to repeat themselves and a dissolution of the ideals that Black people have fought so hard to attain.

“What we are doing to history and what we are allowing ourselves to forget creates a situation where people are no longer empowered or have the foundation on which to push back,” Derrick said. “Making these books accessible and available to people is first and foremost about freedom. These words and this knowledge is about allowing people the ability to protect themselves and remember their history, the trauma that we came from and the means to push forward.”

Ramunda also said that getting Black books into the hands of young people is crucial for generating empathy and future success, citing studies that show when Black and brown children read books in which they see themselves represented, they have better self-esteem and become better contributors.

“When young people come into our store, they are just mesmerized by all the books that have little Black and brown faces on them,” she said. “They feel recognized and seen not just in books about slavery or Civil Rights, but they can be a little Black kid who loves to skateboard or is a scientist. Those images are powerful, not just for those Black and Brown kids, but for all kids, because empathy is created from learning and understanding other people’s experiences.”

Derrick added that it can be extremely difficult to feel like a multifaceted person while also wading through the many stereotypes placed on Black people and Black men, in particular. He said books like “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker” by Damon Young and “The Beautiful Struggle” by Ta-Nehisi Coates help to remind u of the complexities in all of us.

“There’s never space just to be a nerd, a Black guy who loves his wife, wants to read comics and doesn’t want to get into any fights,” Derrick laughed as he sat in front an artful display of FunkoPop collectibles.

To read Black books is to actively participate in understanding Black history and its future. And, as Derrick told HuffPost, “We have to hear from other people and hear other viewpoints in order to grow and become a more holistic person.”

If you want to take part in celebrating Black literary culture and keeping it alive, see the list below for some of Ramunda and Derrick’s book recommendations as well more picks from Rick Griffith, part owner of the Denver-based bookstore Shop at Matter.