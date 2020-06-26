12 Books For Adults About Anti-Racism And Activism

Despite being published over two years ago, “White Fragility” has become the most trending book on Goodreads: Users went from adding it to their “want-to-read” shelves a few hundred times a day to 45,000 times in just one week, according to Wallace.
We asked professors, including Smith, for their recommendations for anti-racist books that everyone should read.
“The best anti-racist books are the ones that have the power to explain what we mean by ‘race’ and to deconstruct its various mythologies and ideologies,” said Michael Cohen, a professor of African American studies at the University of California, Berkeley.
As always, you should first check to see if your local independent bookstores carries these titles.
Below, you’ll find their recommendations on books about anti-racism and activism:
1
"Citizen: An American Lyric" by Claudia Rankine
Amazon
This book was recommended by Jennifer Williams, an English professor at Howard University.
Williams has taught "Citizen" in a Black Lives Matter course for freshmen, as "it allows us to talk about racial perception and profiling in really interesting ways."
"In its eloquence, compassion and insight into the workings of American power, Baldwin’s 1963 classic speaks pointedly to white Americans concerning the racial emergency that has haunted the nation for centuries in powerful and bracing prose," Blint said.
"The Alchemy of Race and Rights: Diary of a Law Professor" by Patricia J. Williams
Amazon
This book is another one of Blint's recommendations.
He said the three books he chose "dismantle the myth and fable of white supremacy and force the reader to examine one’s place in the social order and how it directly impacts the lives and life outcomes of fellow citizens."
"The Alchemy of Race and Rights" is autobiographical and focuses on how everyday racism occurs and how race, gender and class intersect.
"Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880" by W.E.B. Du Bois
Amazon
"Black Reconstruction in America, 1860-1880" explains the Civil War and Reconstruction from the perspective of Black people fighting to abolish slavery, Cohen said, and is "the single most important work of history ever written about the United States."