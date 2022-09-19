Shopping

Can't-Miss Classic and Contemporary Books By Latine Authors

Dive into one (or more) of these essential books during Latine Heritage Month and beyond.

From left to right: "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Olga-Dies-Dreaming-Xochitl-Gonzalez/dp/1250786177?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Olga Dies Dreaming" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Olga-Dies-Dreaming-Xochitl-Gonzalez/dp/1250786177?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Olga Dies Dreaming</a>" by Xochitl Gonzalez, "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shadowshaper-Cypher-Book-1/dp/133803247X?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shadowshaper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Shadowshaper-Cypher-Book-1/dp/133803247X?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Shadowshaper</a>" by Daniel José Older, and "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/House-Mango-Street-Sandra-Cisneros/dp/0679734775?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The House On Mango Street" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/House-Mango-Street-Sandra-Cisneros/dp/0679734775?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=631f8ceee4b027aa405e3ae8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">The House On Mango Street</a>" by Sandra Cisneros.
Amazon
From left to right: "Olga Dies Dreaming" by Xochitl Gonzalez, "Shadowshaper" by Daniel José Older, and "The House On Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros.

Latine Heritage Month is the perfect time to celebrate and reflect on the contributions of the Latino community around the world. The hope is that using this dedicated time to learn more about the work of this diverse community will encourage everyone to continue seeking out the many cultural contributions of Latino and Latina people year-round, including those whose literary works have sustained voracious readers, past and present.

As a lifelong insatiable reader with Mexican immigrant parents, I’ve been lucky enough to have been exposed to literature from Latinx authors my whole life, and began reading classics by Isabel Allende, Paulo Coelho, Laura Esquivel, Pablo Neruda and many more at a fairly young age. In more recent years, I’ve sought out contemporary authors from Latin American and the global diaspora, and I’m always struck by the vibrancy of their work. It’s rich, compelling and profoundly relevant, emphasizing the scope of the community’s influence.

Below, I’ve rounded up a few can’t-miss classic and contemporary books by Latine authors for those who want to dive into the many gifts our varying countries and cultures have to offer. Pick up a few for yourself during this celebratory month and enjoy them for the rest of the year, because supporting the Latine community should be something we mindfully participate in all year long.

1
Amazon
"The Shadow Of The Wind" by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
I swiped "The Shadow Of The Wind" off my mother's bookshelf decades ago and promptly became obsessed. It takes place in Barcelona in the shadow of the Spanish Civil War and spins a mystery that unlocks some of the city’s darkest secrets.
$13.59+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
"Olga Dies Dreaming" by Xochitl Gonzalez
This New York Times bestselling book by debut novelist Gonzalez is a force to be reckoned with. It chronicles the lives of a family in New York City in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, delving into complicated family dynamics, politics and the American dream.
$13.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
"One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Gabriel García Márquez
Considered one of the most influential works of our time, "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez is an epic, unmissable story. This seminal work spans the decades and follows a family in a mythical town that is brought to life with Márquez’s gorgeously lyrical prose.
$14.50+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
"Mexican Gothic" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
This New York Times bestselling novel is currently in development as a Hulu series, and is perfect for the spooky season. It tells the chilling tale of a woman who in 1950s Mexico becomes caught up in otherworldly entanglements. It has surprising twists with fantastical elements you’ll never see coming.
$13.60+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
"Her Body And Other Parties" by Carmen Maria Machado
This book of short stories is basically “Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark” for grownups, with a queer spin. It was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction and cemented Carmen Maria Machado as one of this generation’s most compelling authors.
$13.60+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
"Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda
Considered wildly scandalous when published anonymously in the 1950s, Pablo Neruda’s “Love Poems” are a must for any romantic out there. They’re deeply sensual, erotically charged and a timeless portrayal of love and desire.
$8.54+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
"I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sánchez
Both a New York Times bestseller and a National Book Award finalist, "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sánchez is an unsparing look at the varying pressures of growing up in a Mexican American household. Its themes are universally relatable, though, and Sánchez’s brilliant writing makes this a must-read.
$5.91+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
"Dominicana" by Angie Cruz
If you love a good coming-of-age tale, then you have to check out "Dominicana" by Angie Cruz. Shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction, it invites readers into the immigrant experience, spanning from the Dominican countryside to sixth-floor walk-up apartments in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City.
$9.84+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
"Ophelia After All" by Racquel Marie
Adult and teens alike will enjoy this heartfelt contemporary YA novel by debut author Racquel Marie. Get one for yourself and the book-loving teen in your life to take a peek into the world of a young woman navigating school, friends and discovering her queerness.
$10.99+ at Amazon
10
Amazon
"The House Of The Spirits" by Isabel Allende
It was difficult to choose just one Isabel Allende novel, but "The House Of The Spirits" is as good as it gets. It was Allende’s first novel, a triumphant epic that she says was inspired by “100 Years Of Solitude.” It has elements of the fantastical but remains grounded in a story about family love and strife.
$11.25+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
"The House On Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros
If you didn’t read "The House On Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros while in high school, then do yourself a favor and pick it up now. This bestseller tells the story of a young Latine girl in Chicago in a series of vignettes that make the book feel groundbreaking in its simplicity.
$7.28+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
"Love In The Time Of Cholera" by Gabriel García Márquez
Despite including another of this author's books above, I just had to include my personal favorite Gabriel García Márquez book, "Love In The Time Of Cholera." It tells the story of two young lovers, Florentino and Fermina, who go their separate ways and the 622 affairs that Florentino records while he waits to reunite with Fermina, who he considers his true love. Even Oprah is a fan.
$7.28+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
"Shadowshaper" by Daniel José Older
This New York Times bestseller by Daniel José Older is a fantasy lover’s dream. It starts with a party that gets crashed by a corpse and only gets wilder and more entertaining from there. It has magical, otherworldly elements that are sure to keep all readers rapt from beginning to end.
$7.87 at Amazon
14
Amazon
"The Lesbiana's Guide To Catholic School" by Sonora Reyes
Sonora Reyes’ debut novel, "The Lesbiana's Guide To Catholic School”, is funny, honest and a celebration of finding your truest self. It captures all the highs and lows of high school and the complexities of navigating Catholic school while Latine and queer.
$10.99+ at Amazon
A Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir that weaves together a family story and American history

Juneteenth Books For High Schoolers And Beyond

