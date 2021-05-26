11 Books On Postpartum Mental Health Every New Parent Should Read

Getty Images Struggling with your mental health after a new baby arrives is not uncommon. These expert-approved books will help you navigate this time.

May is Maternal Mental Health Month, so HuffPost Parenting and Wellness are shining a light on postpartum well-being. From how new moms handle those early days as parents while struggling with their own mental health to how to be there for friends and family, we’ve created a space for moms and their loved ones to feel seen and heard in those first trying months of parenthood. See the full series here.

Becoming a new parent can be a joyous time in a person’s life, but the transition also comes with its share of lows. Beyond the poop-filled diapers and sleepless nights, many new parents deal with postpartum mental health issues.

“Many women can experience mood symptoms such as the postpartum blues which consists of feeling anxious, irritable or tearful,” said Ash Nadkarni, an associate psychiatrist and instructor at Harvard Medical School. She added that these symptoms can progress to depression or anxiety in about “10-15% of women.”

“With depression, women can experience worthlessness or guilt, tearfulness, depressed mood, lack of pleasure in usual activities, poor concentration, suicidal thoughts, fatigue, sleep and appetite changes. With anxiety, generalized anxiety, panic attacks, and OCD can all occur,” she explained.

Of course, new mothers are not the only ones affected.

“Though we commonly associate this as being a women’s issue, the prevalence rates among men are significant with about 1 in 10 dads experiencing postpartum symptoms as well,” said ‪Sarah Hubbell, a marriage and family therapist in Phoenix. “This is a huge life transition for both parents, and stress and anxiety are very common responses that accompany all life transitions.”

Nadkarni added that it can be difficult to diagnose postpartum mental health issues because “many of the symptoms of depression or anxiety such as fatigue or problematic sleep and appetite occur naturally” after giving birth and having a newborn around.

Luckily, these issues are highly treatable as long as you’re aware of what to look for and when to ask for help — which is where the following book recommendations may come in handy. Below are a handful of expert-approved titles you should read if you’re a new parent (or if you love someone who just had a baby).

While reading any of these books will provide valuable knowledge and help you navigate life as a new parent, it’s also crucial to know when to put down the reading material and call your doctor.