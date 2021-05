11 Books On Postpartum Mental Health Every New Parent Should Read

“Breathe, Mama, Breathe: 5-Minute Mindfulness for Busy Moms” by Shonda Moralis

We know how important mindfulness is for our overall well-being, but new parents don’t always have the time to incorporate a long meditation session or other mindfulness activities. Fortunately, “Breathe, Mama, Breathe: 5-Minute Mindfulness for Busy Moms,” which was recommended by New York-based psychologist Emily Guarnotta , makes it easy.“Mothers face many adjustments during the postpartum period that can be overwhelming. Mindfulness is an effective tool for helping [them] deal with these challenges and helps set them up for success in the future," she said. "You do not need to spend hours each day meditating in order to get the benefits. This book is an excellent resource for helping mothers learn and practice mindfulness skills in five minutes or less."And despite the title, it’s not just for moms. “In this book there are 65 useful strategies to increase mindfulness amidst the daily activities of a parent, and can be used for both new fathers and mothers,” added Brian Wind , a clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University.