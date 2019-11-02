Delta Restoring 'Booksmart' And 'Rocketman' Same-Sex Love Scenes After Censorship Slam

Delta Airlines has announced it’s restoring censored same-sex love scenes in the film versions of “Booksmart” and the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” that the airline shows on flights. The move comes after Delta was called out for bias on social media.

“The studio has agreed to provide a special Delta edit that retains the LGBTQ+ love scenes in both ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Rocketman’ that will be on our flights as soon as possible,” Delta said Saturday in a statement.

The company also said it’s “immediately” instituting a new process for managing content.

The change comes just days after “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde complained on social media about edits in a version of her film she watched on a flight. A kissing scene between two female students, the words “vagina” and “genitals” and an animated sequence featuring naked dolls were among the cuts.

I finally had the chance to watch an edited version of Booksmart on a flight to see exactly what had been censored. Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate. Which, in our case, is ... female sexuality? 🤔 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

She had told Variety earlier about the cuts: “There’s insane violence [on films] of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film. It’s such an integral part of this character’s journey. I don’t understand it. My heart just broke.”

Wilde didn’t name the airline — but others on social media did.

The day before Wilde’s tweet a Delta passenger complained about similar cuts to “Rocketman” that excluded love scenes and references to Elton John’s sexual orientation.

On @Delta today discovered that #Rocketman is stripped of almost every gay reference or scene that @eltonofficial fought to keep in the film’s mainstream release, including a simple chaste kiss. This ⬇️ is good context but it’s still frustrating. https://t.co/4CY4Tl8PHh — shana (@shananaomi) October 30, 2019

Delta, which uses edits by studios or third-party vendors, said restored scenes in both films were “unnecessarily excluded” because they didn’t violate the airline’s guidelines.

I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt out if they choose. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019