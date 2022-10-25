Wellness
CoronavirusVaccine

Here's When To Get The New Booster So You're Protected On Thanksgiving

Experts share when to get your shot in time for the holiday season.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

As we head into a third pandemic holiday season, it’s important that you’re as protected as possible against COVID-19 so you reduce the risk of contracting the virus and spreading it on to loved ones.

Luckily, we have updated booster shots that target both the original strain of COVID and the dominant omicron variant and its highly-contagious subvariants. It’s a different formula than the original vaccine and booster, which makes it that much more important to get ahead of the holiday season.

It takes our bodies time to respond to the vaccine and for the vaccine to become fully effective. As we inch closer to Thanksgiving, it’s crucial that you give the shot enough time to become as protective as possible.

Here, experts share the ideal time to get your free booster shot:

You need to get your shot at least two weeks before the holiday.

According to Dr. David Wohl, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine, “it can take a good two weeks to get the full effect of the vaccine.” And exactly two weeks before Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 10.

The body’s response to booster shots is quicker than an original vaccine, so it may be fully effective before that two-week mark, but that’s a safe guarantee for full efficacy, added Dr. Jason Gallagher, a clinical professor at Temple University’s School of Pharmacy.

You should get it now to reap even more benefits.

Just because Nov. 10 is the last day you can get the shot with the guarantee that it will be effective by Thanksgiving, that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to get the jab.

“From a logistics standpoint, I would get boosted now,” Gallagher said. He noted that many people will likely want to get their shot right before Thanksgiving, so it may be hard to get an appointment as we get closer and closer to the holiday.

“If [you get] vaccinated now, will you still be protected at Thanksgiving? The answer to that is a pretty easy yes,” Gallagher said. So, there is no reason to delay.

Need even more reason to get your shot sooner rather than later? The official guidance from Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, is that you should get boosted by Halloween to make sure you’re protected from infection as the holiday season arrives.

You can make an appointment to get your booster at pharmacies and medical centers near you using vaccines.gov’s vaccine finder or you can directly visit your local pharmacy’s website to make an appointment. The shot is free for everyone — even if you don’t have health insurance.

But, keep in mind that you should wait at least two months after infection or vaccination to get this new shot — and some experts say you should wait even longer than two months after infection.

Also, remember that this booster shot is only available to people who have completed their primary vaccine series. If you are not vaccinated, you need to start with the primary two-dose vaccine series, which is also available at your local pharmacy.

The new bivalent booster shot is a perfect match for the current dominant COVID strains.
Witthaya Prasongsin via Getty Images
The new bivalent booster shot is a perfect match for the current dominant COVID strains.

This shot targets the dominant variants circulating right now.

The new bivalent booster shot was made to target the omicron strain, specifically BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are currently the dominant COVID subvariants in the U.S.

“This is the first time since the vaccines were first made available that we’ve had a vaccine that matches well against a circulating variant,” Gallagher said. “You really want to maximize the benefit of that before those variants change by getting boosted as soon as possible.”

As of now, children and adults 5 and up can get the booster shot — but children who are 5 must get the Pfizer shot. The Moderna booster is currently only available to those 6 and up.

To protect yourself and your loved ones, it’s important to stay up to date on your boosters.

“With prior vaccination and immunity from previous infections, we are at less risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19,” Wohl said. “But infection has consequences.”

Those consequences include the potential to develop long COVID, which, according to a new study, impacts almost half of those who are infected with the virus — this can mean long-term symptoms like confusion, fatigue, breathlessness and chest pain.

“Vaccination has been found to lower the chance of [long COVID],” Wohl said, which is why it’s even more important to get your vaccines when they’re available to you. Protect yourself and others.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Home & Living

This Star-Studded Fantasy Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Parenting

What Does An Early Pregnancy Actually Look Like? Doctors Explain Those Viral Images

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Emotional Memoir Adaptation Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Walmart Just Launched A New Line Of Affordable Intimates And Sleepwear

Shopping

20 Fall Coats And Jackets That Are Serving Seriously Cozy Vibes

Shopping

22 Things Our Editors Bought In October

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Shopping

Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Shopping

Complement Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 21 Fall Products

Shopping

50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

Shopping

The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Shopping

28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

Shopping

How To Get Taylor Swift's Look On Her New Album 'Midnights'

Wellness

Taylor Swift Captures What It's Like To Struggle With Your Mental Health

Shopping

The Anti-Aging Retinol Serum That I Use When I Want To See A Difference

Shopping

55 Cleaning Basics It's About Time You Learned

Work/Life

Do We Really Need To Cover Up Our Laptop Camera Lens For Privacy?

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home

Wellness

It's OK Not To Have Hobbies

Parenting

'Basically No One Believed Her': How We're Failing Girls With ADHD

Wellness

What To Do If You’re Impacted By The Adderall Shortage

Shopping

Upgrade Your Fall Power Walks With A Set Of Ankle Weights

Parenting

What Is 'Breast Milk Storage Capacity,' And Can I Increase Mine?

Style & Beauty

Trans Women Describe The 'Gender Euphoria' Of Finally Getting Breast Implants

Wellness

4 Major Problems Dentists Are Seeing Because Of The Pandemic

Shopping

Keep Your Knee High Boots From Slouching With These Must-Have Items

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Shopping

This Is The One Piece Of Home Decor You Should Splurge On, According To An Interior Designer

Shopping

I Swear By These $10 Slipper Socks To Keep My Feet Warm

Shopping

These Outdoor Heaters Will Keep Your Backyard Toasty In Cold Weather

Parenting

Do You Have 'Elastic Nipples'? Here’s What They Are — And What To Know

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Sober October'

Parenting

Can My Kid Get A Sugar High From Too Much Candy?

Style & Beauty

Skin Care's New 'It' Ingredient Can Stop The Formation Of Wrinkles, According To Dermatologists

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America's Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn