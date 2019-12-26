HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and while there are plenty of deals on midi dresses and winter coats, it wouldn’t be the N-Sale without snagging a pair of shoes.
Just in time for winter, we found plenty of boots from brands like Vince Camuto, Frye and Steve Madden for a bargain. There are a lot of mock-croc styles available in trending shades like chocolate brown and fire-engine red. There’s also a pair of BP. over-the-knee boots that look like they’re from Stuart Weitzman.
We’ve rounded up the best boots to buy during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale below:
1
Vince Camuto Anikah Pointy Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
2
BP. Juniper Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
3
Steve Madden Subtle Snake Embossed Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
4
Steve Madden Triumph Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
5
Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie
Nordstrom
6
Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
7
Marc Fisher Giana Western Bootie
Nordstrom
8
Indigo Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
9
Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
10
Louise Et Cie Waldron Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
11
Jaclyn Waterproof Chelsea Bootie
Nordstrom
12
MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Bromley Stretch Back Riding Boot
Nordstrom
13
Miista Zelie Croc Embossed Bootie
Nordstrom
14
Steve Madden Kinga Knee High Boot
Nordstrom