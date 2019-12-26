HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds The Best Boots To Buy During The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and while there are plenty of deals on midi dresses and winter coats, it wouldn’t be the N-Sale without snagging a pair of shoes.

Just in time for winter, we found plenty of boots from brands like Vince Camuto, Frye and Steve Madden for a bargain. There are a lot of mock-croc styles available in trending shades like chocolate brown and fire-engine red. There’s also a pair of BP. over-the-knee boots that look like they’re from Stuart Weitzman.

We’ve rounded up the best boots to buy during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale below: