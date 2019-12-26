HuffPost Finds

The Best Boots To Buy During The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

We found markdowns on boots from Vince Camuto, Steve Madden and Frye

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here and while there are plenty of deals on midi dresses and winter coats, it wouldn’t be the N-Sale without snagging a pair of shoes.

Just in time for winter, we found plenty of boots from brands like Vince Camuto, Frye and Steve Madden for a bargain. There are a lot of mock-croc styles available in trending shades like chocolate brown and fire-engine red. There’s also a pair of BP. over-the-knee boots that look like they’re from Stuart Weitzman.

We’ve rounded up the best boots to buy during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale below:

1
Vince Camuto Anikah Pointy Toe Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $198, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
2
BP. Juniper Over the Knee Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $80, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
3
Steve Madden Subtle Snake Embossed Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $131, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
4
Steve Madden Triumph Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $150, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
5
Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $150, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
6
Frye Melissa Button 2 Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $347 get it on sale at Nordstrom.
7
Marc Fisher Giana Western Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $210 get it on sale at Nordstrom.
8
Indigo Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $225 get it on sale at Nordstrom.
9
Blondo Valli 2.0 Waterproof Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $150, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
10
Louise Et Cie Waldron Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $229, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
11
Jaclyn Waterproof Chelsea Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $150, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
12
MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Bromley Stretch Back Riding Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $159, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
13
Miista Zelie Croc Embossed Bootie
Nordstrom
Normally $415, get them on sale at Nordstrom.
14
Steve Madden Kinga Knee High Boot
Nordstrom
Normally $134, get them on sale at Nordstrom.

Shop More Shoes From The Nordstrom Sale

