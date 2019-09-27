HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

HuffPost There are major markdowns on fall boots.

If you’re looking to get a new pair of shoes for fall, now would be the time because Urban Outfitters has all shoes up to 50% off this weekend, with major markdowns on boots specifically.

If you’re looking to step up your shoe game this season, there are a lot of trendy styles on sale right now. Ranging from fun booties to bold knee-high boots, the selection is right on par with all the fall fashion trends we’re predicting for 2019.

This sale is a sure-fire way to stock up on shoes for the season for a fraction of the cost. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite styles that are currently on sale.

Below, our favorite boots on sale at Urban Outfitters:

1 UO Kate Femme Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $79, get them on sale for $59 at 2 UO Clara Knee-High Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $159, get them on sale for $99 at 3 UO Anna Cap Toe Chelsea Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $98, get them on sale for $54 at 4 UO Elle Suede Ankle Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $98, get them on sale for $49 at 5 Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Chelsea Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $180, get them on sale for $139 at 6 UO Clara Snake Knee-High Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $129, get them on sale for $89 at 7 Vagabond Shoemakers Olivia Leather Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $160, get them on sale for $129 at 8 Vagabond Shoemakers Simone Square Toe Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $195, get them on sale for $159 at 9 UO Lori Roper Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $129, get them on sale for $64 at 10 UO Kate Croc Ankle Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $79, get them on sale for $39 at 11 UO Elle Knee-High Boot Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters. Originally $98, get them on sale for $49 at