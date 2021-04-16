Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic alter ego is returning to the screen in a multipart special featuring previously unseen footage filmed for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which was released last fall.

The trailer for “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine” begins with the fictional Kazakh journalist mocking the former president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“In many months since stolen election in America, it turned out that thousands of valid votes were tragically counted,” says Baron Cohen as Borat. Baron Cohen has previously credited Trump with inspiring him to make the film, “because I felt that democracy was really in danger.”

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer features outtakes of Borat’s daughter (played by Maria Bakalova) asking to be made up as R. Kelly, Borat flirting with Amazon’s virtual voice assistant Alexa, and Tutar asking a couple if social distancing is the reason why former first lady Melania Trump “never stands close to Donald?”

“She was doing that before COVID ever came out,” they reply.

The promo ends with the actor fleeing a pro-gun rally in Washington state in an ambulance. “Go, go, go, go. Just keep going,” Baron Cohen tells the driver, out of character. “If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation.”

The show, which Amazon Prime Video said Thursday is “coming soon,” could well be Baron Cohen’s final outing as Borat. He’s claimed “the gray suit is locked up and not coming out again.”

It’s unclear if there’s additional footage from other notable moments from the hit film, including that scene involving Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.