The trailer for “Borat 2” was released on Thursday and many viewers’ reactions likely will echo the main character’s catchphrase: “Very nice.”

But Vice President Mike Pence may not be one of them.

Oh, and he’s carrying the limp body of a woman over his shoulder ― Borat, not Pence.

“Michael Pennis! I brought a girl for you!” Borat as Trump shouts as CPAC attendees stare.

The trailer also shows Cohen’s Kazakhstani character meeting Americans from all walks of life, including COVID-19 skeptics who nonetheless suggest to Borat that slapping a frying pan against a wall won’t kill the coronavirus.

The new film, “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan,” will debut Oct. 23 on Amazon Prime.

Pence isn’t the only politician who might appear in the movie. Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani also reportedly has a cameo role.

