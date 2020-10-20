Borat’s Interview With Jimmy Kimmel Quickly Went Off The Rails

Borat Sagdiyev brought chaos to the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday.
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s fictional alter ego began his interview with Jimmy Kimmel by spraying the studio with what appeared to be disinfectant in a bid to beat the coronavirus.
Things only went further off-the-rails from there.
Borat spouted wild conspiracy theories — which wouldn’t look out of place on President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed ― and tried to literally squash a COVID-19 particle as he promoted the sequel to his 2006 mockumentary, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.”
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” directed by Jason Woliner, is out Friday.
The faux Kazak journalist then quizzed and inspected Kimmel for the virus, zinged late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien with a “liquid release” test gag and then forced Kimmel into swapping pants.
Check out the full interview here:
And the trailer for the new film here:
