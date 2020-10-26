Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With NSFW Birthday Vid From Borat

Orlando Bloom got his fiancée Katy Perry a “verry naiice” birthday surprise this year.
The “Roar” singer received a special message recorded by Sacha Baron Cohen’s iconic Kazakhstani character, Borat, which Bloom posted on Instagram Sunday for her 36th birthday:
Pepsi was apparently delighted by her gift:
Perry and Bloom have been engaged since early 2019, but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have one daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August.
The two attended a screening of the “Borat” sequel last week along with other celebrities, such as Ariana Grande and Josh Gad.
Perry also posted about the film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” on her Instagram over the weekend. The movie was released Thursday on Amazon Prime.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place