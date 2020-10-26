ENTERTAINMENT

Orlando Bloom Surprises Katy Perry With NSFW Birthday Vid From Borat

Sacha Baron Cohen's classic character wished "Katy Pepsi" a very nice 36th birthday.

Orlando Bloom got his fiancée Katy Perry a “verry naiice” birthday surprise this year.

The “Roar” singer received a special message recorded by Sacha Baron Cohen’s iconic Kazakhstani character, Borat, which Bloom posted on Instagram Sunday for her 36th birthday:

Pepsi was apparently delighted by her gift:

omg @orlandobloom 🎂

Perry and Bloom have been engaged since early 2019, but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have one daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August.

The two attended a screening of the “Borat” sequel last week along with other celebrities, such as Ariana Grande and Josh Gad. 

Perry also posted about the film, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan,” on her Instagram over the weekend. The movie was released Thursday on Amazon Prime.

