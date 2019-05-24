Border Patrol Agent Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Multiple Women Over 7 Years

An Arizona Border Patrol agent is accused of sexually assaulting at least three women during his seven-year tenure with the government’s Customs and Border Protection agency.

Steven Charles Holmes, 33, was arrested on Tuesday after a woman reported that the Border Patrol agent sexually assaulted her after the two met on an online dating app and went on a date. The Tucson Police Department told HuffPost that the investigation into Holmes “uncovered multiple victims with similar reports occurring from January 2012 to January 2019.”

Holmes was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into Pima County Jail and is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

Tuscon Police Department Steven Charles Holmes' mug shot after being arrested on Tuesday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told HuffPost that Holmes has been with Border Patrol for seven years.

“The U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission,” the spokesperson said. “We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel.”

Holmes has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the Tucson Police Department’s investigation.