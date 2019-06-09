Border Patrol Agent Rescues Migrant Mother And Young Son From Swarm Of Bees

A Border Patrol agent in Texas reportedly rescued a migrant woman and her 8-year-old son last week from a massive bee attack.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the unnamed agent had been patrolling in the Brownsville area on Tuesday when a small swarm of bees entered his vehicle.

The agent began searching for the bees’ origin when he noticed thousands of them covering what he initially believed to be bundle of clothing, the agency said in a Friday statement.

“Upon closer investigation, the agent realized the bundle was a person curled up in the fetal position,” the statement said, according to CNN.

The agent yelled at the person to run to his vehicle. It was then that he realized “the person was covering a small child.”

The woman and her son rushed into the agent’s patrol car and were waiting for an ambulance to arrive when the boy started vomiting, The Associated Press reported. The agent immediately rushed the mother and child to a hospital, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Officials told CNN that the pair, who they said were from Guatemala, were expected to recover from the bee attack.

The woman and child will be processed by immigration officials once they’re released from the hospital, CNN reported.