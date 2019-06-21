Police Called To Boris Johnson’s Flat After 'Altercation With Girlfriend’ – Reports

Police officers were called to the flat that Boris Johnson shares with his partner, Carrie Symonds, early on Friday morning after neighbors heard screaming, shouting and banging at the property.

The altercation, which could be heard from outside the home which Tory leadership frontrunner shares with former Conservative head of press Symonds, was recorded by a concerned neighbor from inside their flat, The Guardian reported.

In the recording shared with the newspaper, Johnson can be heard refusing the leave the flat and telling Symonds to “get off my fucking laptop” before a crashing noise is heard.

According to the neighbor, who spoke to the newspaper, they heard a woman screaming, “slamming and banging” and telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat”.

The concerned neighbor had knocked on the door of the flat, located in a converted Victorian house, several times but no one responded, after which they dialed 999, the United Kingdom’s emergency services.

They told The Guardian: “I [was] hoping that someone would answer the door and say ‘we’re okay’. I knocked three times and no one came to the door.”

According to The Guardian, Symonds is heard saying Johnson had ruined a sofa with red wine: “You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt. You have no care for money or anything.”

The neighbor said: “There was a smashing sound of what sounded like plates. There was a couple of very loud screams that I’m certain were Carrie and she was shouting to ‘get out’ a lot.

“She was saying ‘get out of my flat’ and he was saying no. And then there was silence after the screaming. My wife, who was in bed half asleep, had heard a loud bang and the house shook.”

A van and two police cars arrived just after midnight and left after both people in the flat reassured officers they were okay, the newspaper reported.

A police statement to The Guardian read: “At 00:24hrs on Friday, 21 June, police responded to a call from a local resident in [south London]. The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbor.

“Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well. There were no offenses or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action.”

It comes just after Johnson won Thursday’s ballot of Conservative MPs in the party leadership contest and is competing against Jeremy Hunt in the battle to become Prime Minister.

Johnson left his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler, last September and began a relationship with Symonds. She was part of his team when he launched his bid for the Tory leadership this month.

Security minister Ben Wallace, who is a close ally of Johnson, said in a now-deleted tweet to a Sun journalist: “What a non story ‘couple have row.’ Lefty neighbors give recording to Guardian. Newspaper reaches new low is a better news story”.

HuffPost UK has contacted Johnson for comment.