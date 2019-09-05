Boris Johnson’s Brother Quits Parliament And Everyone Cracks The Same Gag

Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quit parliament on Thursday to protest his sibling’s handling of the U.K.’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union.
Many people on Twitter made the same mocking joke — namely, that the younger Johnson had resigned from his roles as a minister and member of Parliament for Orpington in order to spend less time with his family.
Of course, politicians often say they are stepping down (usually following a scandal) in order to spend more time with their family.
