UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancée Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital on Wednesday.

“The prime minister and Ms. Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well,” their spokesman said.

“The PM and Ms. Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

Johnson returned to No.10 Downing Street on Sunday evening take charge of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

He had been recuperating at the Chequers country estate following his discharge from hospital, where he had spent three nights in intensive care.

Symonds sent Johnson daily updates, including images of their unborn child, as he struggled with coronavirus at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

Symonds had also suffered from coronavirus symptoms while pregnant.

Following the birth of their child, Johnson will not be taking part in the prime minister’s questions session at the House of Commons today.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, will stand in for Johnson and face Labour leader Keir Starmer in the Commons.