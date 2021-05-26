Boris Johnson Wanted Coronavirus Injected In His Arm On TV To Reassure UK: Ex-Aide

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson formulated a bonkers plan to prove coronavirus was a “scare story” by injecting himself with the virus on live TV, his former chief adviser said Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

In February 2020, a month before the virus was declared a pandemic and Britain imposed its first lockdown, Johnson dismissed COVID-19 as “the new swine flu,” Dominic Cummings told lawmakers.

“The prime minister regarded this as just a scare story,” Cummings said in testimony that blasted the government’s response to the pandemic. He added that Johnson’s aides viewed the prime minister’s attitude as, “It’s swine flu, don’t worry about it. I’m gonna get (Chief Medical Officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus ― then everyone realizes it’s nothing to be frightened of.”

“That would not help actual serious planning,” Cummings added.

It wasn’t clear whether Johnson may have made his comments in jest.

But the postscript was certainly no joke. The month after Johnson made the dismissive remarks, he contracted COVID-19 (unintentionally) and nearly died.

Some people on Twitter drew parallels to a certain other world leader who downplayed COVID-19.

Trump wanted to inject bleach. Boris Johnson wanted to be injected with COVID. Peas in the same pod. Does he understand how this virus actually infects? — David Hale (@Hokieman78) May 26, 2021

Trump wanting to inject bleach is less insane than @BorisJohnson wanting to inject covid. — Alberto (@Albertoweaver84) May 26, 2021

Everyone: “Trump saying we should inject ourselves with Bleach to fight COVID is the craziest thing any leader has said about Coronavirus”



Boris: “Hold my beer…” — Stewart Pitt (@stewartpitt) May 26, 2021

PM suggested Chris Whitty should inject him with Covid live on television to prove the virus wasn't that harmful.



It seems that Boris Johnson set the standard for the most ludicrous idea to combat Covid, one which even Donald Trump couldn't surpass — Stephen Latham 💙🐶🧭📊 (@stephen_latham) May 26, 2021

Boris Johnson really took Donald Trumps bleach drinking and raised it a “inject me with the virus live on tv”



😑😑😑😑😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/NLXalC0dmP — DEɅN JOHNSON (@deanjohnsonuk) May 26, 2021