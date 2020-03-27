British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video that Johnson shared on social media Friday morning, he revealed he had “developed mild symptoms” of the virus ― a temperature and a persistent cough ― and had “taken a test that has come out positive.”

Johnson said he was isolating himself at the prime minister’s official residence in Downing Street, London, which was “entirely the right thing to do.”

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus,” added Johnson, who was seated and wearing a tie and suit jacket as he spoke.

Downing Street confirmed earlier this week that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb would lead the government if Johnson contracted the virus and became too sick to fulfill his duties.

It is not known if Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant, is remaining in the official residence with Johnson.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus earlier this week. Following Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II “remains in good health.” The Queen on Wednesday conducted her weekly audience with Johnson via telephone:

The U.K. has confirmed nearly 12,000 cases of COVID-19 and 580 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.