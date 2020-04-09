ASSOCIATED PRESS United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care into a hospital ward, his office said Thursday.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been released from intensive care into a hospital ward, his office said Thursday.

Saying the prime minister was “in extremely good spirits”, a Downing Street spokesperson said “he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery” from coronavirus.

Johnson has spent three nights in intensive care at London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital after he was admitted on Sunday night with persistent symptoms of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the first big breakthrough in his health, when he said Johnson was now “sitting up in bed” and “engaging positively” with medics.

Meanwhile, first secretary of state Dominic Raab said a total of 7,978 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the U.K. as of Wednesday.

Raab said the government would make a decision towards the end of next week.

But he stressed the U.K. had not yet reached the peak of the epidemic and that it was “too early” to think about lifting the restrictions until that passes.

“We are not done yet,” he said. “We must keep going.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.