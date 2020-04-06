UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson In Intensive Care Due To Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care due to symptoms of coronavirus that have “worsened,” according to a representative from 10 Downing Street.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the representative said in a statement.
Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday because he “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a representative said at the time.
He announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 27.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent right now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- Why we should forgive student loans for doctors on the front lines
- How to make a face mask with just a bandana
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter