UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson In Intensive Care Due To Coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care due to symptoms of coronavirus that have “worsened,” according to a representative from 10 Downing Street.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” the representative said in a statement.

Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday because he “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a representative said at the time.

He announced he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on March 27.