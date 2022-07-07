Madame Tussauds Trolls Boris Johnson By Taking Wax Figure To Local Job Center

Looks like Madame Tussauds isn’t exactly waxing nostalgic for Boris Johnson.

On Thursday, the day Johnson announced he will be resigning as British prime minister, the wax museum’s Blackpool location trolled him so hard he might wish his likeness had been melted down instead.

First, the museum updated its display of the prime minister’s office at No. 10 Downing St. with a “vacancy” sign.

Then, employees took a wax sculpture of a grinning Johnson with his hands on his hips and his signature hair-don’t to a local job center, presumably so it could find a new source of income, according to the Independent.

Perhaps the museum was miffed that Johnson was resigning just a few months after the wax sculpture was put on display, LancsLive.com noted.

Madame Tussauds confirmed to Metro that the sculpture will be officially removed from display when Johnson is replaced, but that could take months.

Still, seeing the wax Johnson outside a job center was a hit with many people, who, according to Metro, posed for photos with it.

