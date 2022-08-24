Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv On Ukraine's Independence Day

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Ukraine’s independence day.
The country is celebrating 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.
It is also six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started.
The British prime minister shared a photograph of himself alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and tweeted: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.
“That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.
“I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”
Zelenskyy has vowed to fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion “until the end” and pledged he would not make “any concession or compromise” to end the conflict.
“We don’t care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.
Back in London, Downing Street is adorned with sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, to mark the occasion.
Johnson’s visit comes amid concerns that European support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia could dry up amid the cost of living crisis.
The Telegraph reported that U.K. diplomats have been travelling to European capitals to make the case against cutting aid to Kyiv.