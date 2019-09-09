What is prorogation?

The prorogation ceremony will see MPs summoned by Black Rod — a senior parliamentary official — to the House of Lords, where peers will doff their hats and MPs will bow in return.

An official acting on behalf of the Queen will then read out which pieces of legislation have been given royal assent during the parliamentary session.

As each act of parliament is announced the clerk of parliament turns to face MPs to declare “la reyne le veult” — Norman French for “the Queen wishes it.”

Bills that have not received royal assent will either fall away, or have to restart their passage through parliament in the next session, which will be opened by a Queen’s Speech setting out the government’s new proposed laws.

MPs then vote on whether to approve the Queen’s Speech, and could trigger an election if they reject it.