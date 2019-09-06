Watch Boris Johnson Get Told Off To His Face In The Most British Way Possible

The man who greeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was all smiles as the two shook hands.

He leaned in to talk to the beleaguered prime minister in what certainly looked like a friendly way. But the four simple words he spoke were anything but.

“Please leave my town,” the unnamed man said on Monday as he shook hands with Johnson.

“I will, very soon,” replied Johnson, who has suffered a series of stinging defeats in Parliament capped off this week by the resignation of his own brother, Jo Johnson.

The man in the video then patted the prime minister on the back and the two went their separate ways in this now-viral moment shared on Twitter:

“Please leave my town.”

“I will, very soon.” pic.twitter.com/3gqW2SwqMi — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 5, 2019

The scene took place in Morley, in England’s West Yorkshire county, The Guardian reported. The BBC noted that Johnson encountered a number of hecklers there.

The incident also caused #PleaseLeaveMyTown to take off on Twitter as Johnson critics celebrated the moment:

This guy has properly cracked it, the ultimate walkabout sabotage technique. Lull him into a false sense of security, then, politely, let rip. Top work. #PleaseLeaveMyTown https://t.co/bgfzRCYRIF — Jo Goodman (@jo_goody) September 6, 2019

The #PleaseLeaveMyTown video is gonna have me in a good mood for at least the rest of the day — Zack Glass (@Zackleton) September 6, 2019

As a West Yorkshire man, I have never been as proud of the Rhubarb Triangle (Google it) as I am today. #PleaseLeaveMyTown https://t.co/Z0BvtThJlp — Cómpeta John (@_olivewood) September 6, 2019