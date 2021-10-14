Amazon Introducing the Bose Sleepbuds II, earbuds that use unique sleep technology to get you to sleep and keep you there all night long.

You’ve heard of headphones and you’ve heard of earbuds, but what about Sleepbuds? Bose’s second generation of earbuds was specifically developed to get you to sleep and keep you there all night long. And now they’re on sale for 20% off at Amazon for one day only.

The innovative and unique sound technology in these Sleepbuds has been clinically proven to get users to fall asleep faster through a combination of noise-masking abilities and specially curated sounds that lull you to sleep.

Using bluetooth technology, the Sleepbuds connect to the Bose Sleep App, which contains an extensive library of relaxing sound content such as tranquil nature-scapes. It’s a comfortable solution to calm a racing mind before bed or drown out disruptive noises, like outside traffic or the snores of a partner (unless you’re the one who snores, in which case you might want to get these for your partner). The app also allows you to program a personal alarm.

Amazon The Bose Sleep App contains over 50 relaxing and soothing sounds for undisrupted sleep.

Even side sleepers and active moving sleepers can rest assured knowing that these bite-sized buds aren’t going anywhere. The soft silicone fittings conform to the shape of the ear, while the specially designed ear tips are virtually imperceptible. There are even three sizes included, so you can find a fit that’s just right.

With over 10 hours of battery life per charge and a portable charging case, you can get perfect and restful sleep no matter where you go.

