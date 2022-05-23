Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Boss Baby'

A new Spanish thriller and multiple reality shows are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new legal drama from David E. Kelley is based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel “The Brass Verdict” — the sequel to the novel “The Lincoln Lawyer — and features 10 episodes ranging from 45 to 56 minutes long. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton and follows a defense attorney who works from the back of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.

“Ozark” is again in second place, following the premiere of the crime drama’s final seven episodes on April 29.

And in third is the kid-friendly show “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib.” The new series, which debuted on May 19, picks up with adult Ted Templeton Jr. using a magical formula to turn himself back into the “Boss Baby.”

"Boss Baby: Back In The Crib" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Boss Baby: Back In The Crib" on Netflix.

Other new releases from Netflix include the Spanish thriller “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” which tells the story of a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after his granddaughter falls victim to a group of drug dealers in his neighborhood.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” is also back in the ranking after the fourth season premiered on May 20. The six new episodes of the talk show feature celebrity guests including Cardi B, Will Smith and Billie Eilish.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Bling Empire” (Netflix)

9. “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

8. “The Circle: A Social Media Competition” (Netflix)

7. “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” (Netflix)

6. “Love, Death & Robots” (Netflix)

5. “Who Killed Sara?” (Netflix)

4. “Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Netflix)

3. “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” (Netflix)

2. “Ozark” (Netflix)

1. “The Lincoln Lawyer” (Netflix)

Popular in the Community

Netflix

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Dermatologist

Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Abortion

Travel

Yes, It’s Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here’s How.

Food & Drink

At 65, This Cancer Survivor And Noodle Maker Proves It’s Never Too Late To Go For Your Dreams

Wellness

Is Monkeypox A Virus The U.S. Should Be Worried About Now?

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Shopping

You Can Support Reproductive Rights By Shopping From These 12 Brands

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away

Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Shopping

Natural Bug Sprays That Don't Smell Like Toxic Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

Where To Get The Bodysuit That Everyone's Talking About

Shopping

Here’s Your Reminder That Everyone Needs A KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Shopping

20 Stylish Things That'll Have Your Back Through Spring Days And Summer Nights

Shopping

24 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Share Common Cookout Mistakes That Could Make Guests Sick

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Shopping

You Won't Believe These Cute Clothes Are From Workout Companies

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now