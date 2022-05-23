“The Lincoln Lawyer” is the most popular show on Netflix for the second week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new legal drama from David E. Kelley is based on Michael Connelly’s 2008 novel “The Brass Verdict” — the sequel to the novel “The Lincoln Lawyer — and features 10 episodes ranging from 45 to 56 minutes long. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton and follows a defense attorney who works from the back of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town Car.

Advertisement

“Ozark” is again in second place, following the premiere of the crime drama’s final seven episodes on April 29.

And in third is the kid-friendly show “The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib.” The new series, which debuted on May 19, picks up with adult Ted Templeton Jr. using a magical formula to turn himself back into the “Boss Baby.”

Netflix "Boss Baby: Back In The Crib" on Netflix.

Other new releases from Netflix include the Spanish thriller “Wrong Side of the Tracks,” which tells the story of a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands after his granddaughter falls victim to a group of drug dealers in his neighborhood.

Advertisement

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” is also back in the ranking after the fourth season premiered on May 20. The six new episodes of the talk show feature celebrity guests including Cardi B, Will Smith and Billie Eilish.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement