DOJ Asks Supreme Court To Reinstate Death Penalty For Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

The new DOJ filing to the Supreme Court undermines what Biden has publicly said about ending the death penalty. Experts like David Bruck, a veteran death penalty defense lawyer, told HuffPost in January that Biden’s administration should be focused on directing the Justice Department to stop seeking and defending death sentences in federal cases.

“The new administration should not be working to fill up the death row cells that have been emptied by this execution spree,” Bruck said at the time. “They should stop the machinery of death within the Justice Department.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told Reuters on Tuesday that the Justice Department “has independence regarding such decisions” about federal death penalty cases, but reiterated Biden’s supposed opposition to capital punishment.

“President Biden has made clear that he has deep concerns about whether capital punishment is consistent with the values that are fundamental to our sense of justice and fairness,” Bates told the publication.