This is how the robot overlords will celebrate when they take over.

Boston Dynamics, the Massachusetts company known for its cutting-edge work in robotics, released footage Tuesday of its famous robot collection boogieing to The Contours’ 1962 R&B hit “Do You Love Me?”

The impressive performance featured the humanoid Atlas, dog-inspired Spot and box-moving Handle, all of which move with unsettling precision in the nearly 3-minute routine.

It went viral after it was shared by Reza Zadeh, a technology executive and machine learning expert, who said that the dance made the robots “less intimidating.”

It's pretty awesome how dancing makes robots less intimidating. Looking forward to seeing more nontrivial Machine Learning on these robots. Credit: Boston Dynamics. pic.twitter.com/wnB2i9qhdQ — Reza Zadeh (@Reza_Zadeh) December 29, 2020

Tesla founder Elon Musk seemed impressed﻿ but summed up the general sentiment in one word:

Less? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2020

The company, an offshoot of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has become widely known through viral videos of its incredibly agile and advanced robots.

Its most famous machine, Spot, is already being put to work in the real world. The robot maker began leasing out its Spot models in September 2019, and they have since been used to patrol oil rigs, assist law enforcement, help on construction projects and in hospitals to help doctors communicate with COVID-19 patients.

Hyundai Motor Group purchased a controlling stake in the company from SoftBank Group earlier this month for $1.1 billion. The companies said in a statement that the deal would elevate their respective strengths in manufacturing, logistics, construction and automation.

Some Twitter users welcomed our dancing robot masters with open arms. Others will probably need a lot more convincing.

totally. personally looking fwd to getting killed by one of these and then having it do the crank that dance on my body! https://t.co/QytdZZNO6e — Cody Ko (@codyko) December 29, 2020

TikTok "personalities" shaking right now knowing their dance moves can be automated and outsourced https://t.co/ZIUOIkqS3R — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) December 30, 2020

This is what they'll do when they win. https://t.co/0XjE7nzsP8 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) December 29, 2020

Boston Dynamics has released yet another video of its robots dancing that is equal parts impressive, creepy, and cringe https://t.co/RF5mQQhC0m pic.twitter.com/h9hDiEJK8X — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) December 29, 2020

Oh, look.



Someone taught robots how to dance on our graves.



Super.pic.twitter.com/Cad0m42iEz — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 30, 2020

How fun, they said.

How cute, they said.

Isn’t it just wonderful, they said.

Until the day came when the cute little dancing robot turned on them.

And now they have to listen to this song on repeat as they slave away for their robot masters.

It has begun.pic.twitter.com/cQ8o85VTpI — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 30, 2020

Working at Boston Dynamics must be part terrifying part incredibly fun 🤖



(this was shot in the same room as my video with SPOT a few weeks ago)



Full video: https://t.co/hm4KKwrGZ2 pic.twitter.com/1tt5IxvBlL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 29, 2020

I, for one, welcome our Boston Dynamics robot overlords. — the new 2021 model mark hoppus (@markhoppus) December 29, 2020

I already see how in 10 years this thing will chase me and beat me up 😂



New Boston Dynamics video: https://t.co/xLvNGu7oIn pic.twitter.com/friy0I0lT3 — Ben Geskin 📸📱👨‍💻 (@BenGeskin) December 29, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!