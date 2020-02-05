The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday reportedly traded four-time All-Star and ex-MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers ― and the Beantown faithful did not take the news well.
At a time when the area faces the possible exit of New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, the baseball deal, which also shipped former Cy Young winner David Price to LA, hit fans hard.
They and others vented on Twitter. Some even compared the deal with Boston selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees, which many believe cursed the team with an 86-year World Series title drought.
Perish the thought, Red Sox Nation.
