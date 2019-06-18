Boston Globe's Spoof 2016 Cover Imagining Trump Presidency Goes Viral Again

A fake front page that the Boston Globe published in April 2016 to warn readers what a Donald Trump presidency could look like is going viral again following the president’s latest announcement on immigration.

People online pointed out how the spoof cover ― with its main headline “DEPORTATIONS TO BEGIN,” a second story warning of a trade war crashing the stock markets and another article in which Trump trashes the press as “scum” ― eerily predicted current events:

Left: the fake Boston Globe front page from 2016 that imagined what a Trump presidency would look like. At the time, many dismissed it as hyperbolic alarmism.



Right: Trump’s tweet last night. And the trade war headline has come true, too. pic.twitter.com/9IkOoreCYw — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) June 18, 2019

Which is making that (at the time rather controversial) Boston Globe parody front page from 2016 seem rather prescient. pic.twitter.com/0YLNpKz5iQ — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) June 18, 2019

At the time, it accompanied an opinion piece which described Trump’s vision for the country “as deeply disturbing as it is profoundly un-American.”

Trump on Monday night teased the deportations of “millions of illegal aliens” with these tweets:

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Stock markets have stuttered in recent weeks over fears of Trump’s trade war with China and his walked-back threat to impose a 5% tariff on goods imported from Mexico.

Trump also renewed his regular attacks on the press over the weekend when he accused The New York Times of a “virtual act of treason” for its story about American attacks on Russia’s power grid.

Via @GlobeOpinion - The front page we hope we never have to print. https://t.co/AAGNFEEjRC pic.twitter.com/SzNJovzzoH — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 9, 2016