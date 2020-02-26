Boston Globe Endorses 2020 Democrat It Previously Urged Not To Run

The Boston Globe performed an astonishing U-turn on Wednesday when it officially endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) run for president.
The newspaper’s editorial board declared Warren to be “the best choice for Democrats,” hailing her track record and “tenacity to defend the principles of democracy, bring fairness to an economy that is excluding too many Americans, and advance a progressive agenda” in a column published online.
But, only in December 2018, the same board poured scorn on a potential bid from its state senator.
“Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there’s reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020,” it wrote at the time, describing Warren as “a divisive figure” and not the “unifying voice” it said the country now needed following “the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.”
The Globe’s board addressed its change of heart in its latest column:
In December 2018, this editorial board expressed doubt that Elizabeth Warren should run for president. She has proved us wrong and has shaped the course of the race for the better. The electorate, at least in recent polls and in the early states, is signaling its preference for the profound change that underpins Warren’s agenda. Sanders has been the main beneficiary, but is less likely to deliver; he has shown no ability over the course of his career to build broad legislative coalitions. Warren is uniquely poised to accomplish serious reform without sacrificing what’s working in our economy and innovation ecosystem. She would get under the hood to fix the engine — not drive off a cliff, but also not just kick the tires.
The board concluded “there can be no doubt” that Warren “will fight for the integrity of our democracy and for our society’s most vulnerable” if she secures the Democratic nomination and then beats Trump in November.
“Massachusetts — and for that matter, South Carolina and other Super Tuesday states — should give her the chance to keep doing it,” it added.