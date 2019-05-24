Boston Museum Apologizes Amid Allegations Of Racism Against Students On Class Trip

The Boston Museum of Fine Arts is apologizing to a group of students of color after their teacher claimed they were subjected to racial profiling during their visit.

On Monday, Marvelyne Lamy, who works at Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy, a public charter school in Dorchester, Massachusetts, detailed her account in a Facebook post.

Lamy alleged that upon entering the museum, the students were monitored excessively and told by an employee that no food or drinks were allowed inside, specifically mentioning watermelon.

While she did not hear the remark herself, Lamy told HuffPost she found out about it through several students who approached her separately about the comment. She initially questioned whether it was misheard, but then realized that each of the students did not know the others were reporting it, too.

“After she wrapped up the rules, a lot of them were like, ‘I don’t want to go in, I don’t want to go in, did they say that because we’re black?’” she recalled. It was only later that Lamy would learn what the staffer allegedly said.

On Facebook, Lamy described the hypervigilance of the building’s security guards, which she claimed did not apply to white visitors:

We were instructed not to touch any of the artifacts in the museum, yet the white students there touched the displays several times while security looked on without saying anything. The minute one of our students followed suit, the security guards would yell at them that they should not touch exhibits.

Lamy added that the guards trailed behind the group throughout its tour of the building as the class became “agitated,” prompting the teacher to gather up everyone so they could leave.

However, Lamy stated that as she was collecting one of her students who was dancing to music playing in an exhibit, a museumgoer insulted the girl.

“The visitor said that it’s a shame that she is not learning and instead stripping,” Lamy said. “That’s when I had it. I told them we are leaving right now.”

According to Lamy, even as the class was exiting, the harassment continued.

“As we were walking out, our students were standing in the doorway of the Africa exhibit,” she said. “We had them clear out the doorway so people could pass by. This lady walks by and says, ‘Never mind there’s fucking black kids in the way.’”

The museum did not respond to HuffPost’s questions about the incident, but posted an open letter on its website Wednesday, stating that it has been conducting an investigation into the matter.

“Last week, a number of students on an organized visit encountered a range of challenging and unacceptable experiences that made them feel unwelcome,” the letter from museum officials read. “That is not who we are or want to be. Our intention is to set the highest of standards, and we are committed to doing the work that it will take to get there.”

The museum said it was “extremely troubled” to find out about the students’ experiences, assuring that it is in direct contact with the school and is looking into the issue.

The museum continued by offering an apology:

We want to apologize specifically to the students, faculty, and parents of the Davis Leadership Academy. We deeply regret any interactions that led to this outcome and are committed to being a place where all people trust that they will feel safe and treated with respect. We look forward to ongoing conversation and commit to using this situation as an opportunity to learn and create a culture of unwavering inclusion.

Lamy told HuffPost she does not accept the apology.

“I just think it was a blanket statement, and I don’t really feel like they were specific in terms of why they were apologizing,” she said.

Though she has lost her respect for the museum, Lamy said it could improve matters by making its staff, security guards and its collection of art more inclusive when it comes to gender, race and sexuality.

Going forward, her class has only become more resilient, Lamy said.

“This has made our kids stronger if anything, so our kids were hurt the day that it happened but the next day they came in ready to take action,” she added.