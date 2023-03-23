What's Hot

Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Again, Despite Bank Failures

Denver High School Shooting Seriously Injures 2 Faculty Members

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

‘Gilmore Girls’ Costume Supervisor Makes Father Of Rory’s Baby Abundantly Clear

Elon Musk's Company Plans To Dump Wastewater In The Colorado River — And Locals Have Concerns

Worsening Drug Shortages A Serious Risk To National Security, Report Says

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air While Reporting On Shooting At His School

Man Who Beat Police With Baton At Capitol Riot Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence

Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

Arkansas Restricts School Bathroom Use By Transgender People

U.S. NewsRacismsexismBoston

Boston Radio Station Offers Mind-Boggling Excuse For Host's Racist Slur

Apparently, radio host Chris Curtis meant to make a sexist joke, not a racist one.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

|
ESPN star Mina Kimes was the subject of a racist joke by a Boston sports radio host.
ESPN star Mina Kimes was the subject of a racist joke by a Boston sports radio host.
Jesse Grant via Getty Images

The owners of a Boston sports radio station offered a bizarre defense after one of their on-air personalities made a racist joke about ESPN analyst Mina Kimes.

Chris Curtis of WEEI-FM made the joke on “The Greg Hill Show” while discussing a proposal in Boston to ban miniature bottles of alcohol, also known as nips. The term is also a racial slur against people of Japanese descent.

When a co-host asked the show’s personalities to rank their favorite nips, Curtis said, “I’d probably go Mina Kimes.” He then turned to producer Chris Scheim and both men laughed. The other co-hosts brushed past it.

Kimes, a star ESPN personality, is of Korean descent on her mother’s side.

A spokesperson for Audacy, WEEI-FM’s parent company, told The Boston Globe it had no comment on the matter. But the spokesperson also suggested that Curtis had meant to name actor Mila Kunis instead of Kimes.

That would ostensibly make Curtis’ offensive remark a sexist quip about Kunis rather than a racist one about Kimes.

ESPN issued a statement slamming Curtis’ remark.

“There is no place for these type of hateful comments, which were uncalled for and extremely offensive,” ESPN said.

Kimes took the incident in stride, quietly updating her Twitter profile picture:

Mina Kimes updated her Twitter profile after the incident, substituting in a headshot of actor Mila Kunis.
Mina Kimes updated her Twitter profile after the incident, substituting in a headshot of actor Mila Kunis.
Mina Kimes/Twitter

Boston has a reputation for incidents like these, particularly in its sports community. A number of athletes have complained about the way the city’s fans treat them. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, for example, said last year that fans in Boston are “racist as fuck.”

Other athletes have also spoken out about experiencing racism in Boston. Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter said in 2020 he had a no-trade clause for Boston due to the racist abuse he’d endured there. And in 2017, retired Yankees ace CC Sabathia said Black ballplayers had come to expect racism in Boston. After Hunter spoke out in 2020, the Red Sox called out racist behavior at Fenway Park and pledged to do more to prevent it.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community